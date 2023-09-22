3 of 6 kids hit by teen driver in Almaty region are in ICU

Almaty region’s health department made comments on the condition of six children hit by a teen in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the department, on September 21, six children hit by a car were taken to the central district hospital in Narynkol village, Raiymbek district.

“Presently, three of them are under treatment in the Intensive care unit of the hospital. Their condition is regarded as stable but serious. On September 20, the two kids were transferred to the Almaty regional children’s clinical hospital. One more kid was sent to out-patient treatment following a medical examination,” the press service said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that a 15-year-old teen driving a Subaru car hit six children in the village of Narynkol.