EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:57, 06 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Commission approves crew of next ISS expedition

    None
    None
    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The state commission has approved the crew of the next expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), which will fly to orbit on July 7 from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on Wednesday.

    "Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin, NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins and the Japanese Space Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi have been approved as the main crew members," Roscosmos said.

    The launch of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS spacecraft is scheduled for 04:36 am, Moscow time on July 7. The spacecraft is expected to dock to the Russian ISS segment on July 9 at 07:12 am, Moscow time.

    It will be the second spaceflight for this Ivanishin, and Rubens and Onishi have not flown into space so far.

    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia Baikonur space center Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!