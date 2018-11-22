​Commission on Cooperation with International Organisations meets at MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the Commission on Cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan with International Organisations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MFA press service informed.

During its 50th meeting, the Commission considered a number of important issues aimed at implementation of the addresses of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the People of Kazakhstan, development of the "Kazakhstan - 2050" strategy, and the international peacemaking initiatives of President Nazarbayev.

Great attention was paid to discussing the effectiveness of Kazakhstan's membership in international organisations, including through the Ministry of National Economy and the Ministry of Culture and Sports. The proposals of interested state bodies on joining international environmental and economic organisations, including the Asian Forest Cooperation Organisation and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, were considered thoroughly.

The Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, who chaired the meeting, called on ministries and departments to participate more actively in the development of positions on current international issues related to their areas of interest, to improve Kazakhstan's cooperation with international organisations, and to gain practical benefits from membership in global and regional structures.

During the meeting, plans for the payment of mandatory and voluntary contributions of Kazakhstan to international organisations, the executive bodies of universal international treaties and other international bodies in 2018 were approved.