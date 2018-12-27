Commission on Digitalization discusses e-commerce development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held today a meeting of the Presidential Commission on Digitalization in the Ukimet Uyi, according to primeminister.kz.

The meeting focused on the issues of implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan State Program such as non-cash, instant mobile and other types payments under the 2018-2020 E-Commerce Development Roadmap. Another issue on agenda was development of postal infrastructure, digitalization in defense sector and development of an open digital platform for small and medium businesses.

Ministers of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Zh. Kurmanov, CEO of Kazpost JSC S. Sarsenov, CEO of Kazakhtelecom K. Yessekeyev reported on the work carried out in these areas.

For 11 months 2018, the e-commerce market amounted to 269 billion tenge, which is 55% higher than in 2017. The number of customers has almost doubled to 2.32 million people. The number of small and medium-sized businesses involved in e-commerce is 1,698, which is 864 more than in 2017.



For small and medium-sized businesses, the Open Digital Platform system has been launched, which can be accessed through a computer or mobile application. This is a platform where digital services are available to businesses that allow remotely managing business, including opening new markets for products, recruiting qualified personnel and gaining access to government support and public services. This will help the business to reduce administrative and production costs, increase the turnover of goods and services. The platform contributes to reducing the time for delivering IT products to market, reducing the cost of IT services using ready platform components, improving the quality of IT services through open competition on the platform, as well as increasing profitability due to business scaling.