    17:33, 30 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Committee for civil society affairs appoints its new Chairman

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the order of the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, Madiyar Kozhakhmet has been named the Сhairman of the Committee for civil society affairs, Kazinform reports.

    The Ministry of Information and Social Development's Telegram channel reads Madiyar Kozhakhmet has worked as the Сhairman of the Ministry’s Committee for youth and family affairs between April 2019 and July 2020.

    The Karaganda native graduated from the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Czech University of Life Sciences Prague. Kozhakhmet holds a Master's degree in international law and economics.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
