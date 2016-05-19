Committee for land management established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A committee for land management of the Ministry of Agriculture has been established in Kazakhstan, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov informed at the CCS briefing.

"In accordance with the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan, the decision on transfer of the responsibility for land issues from the Ministry of National Economy to the Ministry of Agriculture was made. In this regard, at the sitting of the Government, the decision on establishment of the committee for land management of the Ministry of Agriculture was made this Tuesday. 47 employees of the Ministry of Agriculture will be transferred to the newly established committee," A. Myrzakhmetov said.