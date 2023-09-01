EN
    Committee for Quality Assurance in Science and Higher Education names new Chairman

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Adlet Toibayev has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Committee for Quality Assurance in Science and Higher Education of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region in 1982, Adlet Toibayev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Prior to his new appointment, he acted as the director of the department of strategic planning and coordination of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.


