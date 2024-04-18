Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Yakutia surpasses USD 160 mln

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Head of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolaev who arrived in Astana to attend the opening Days of the Republic of Sakha in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.

The parties debated the progress of the implementation of agreements achieved by the Heads of Kazakhstan and Russia on widening bilateral trade and economic ties.

The sales between Kazakhstan and Yakutia almost doubled for the past year to surpass 160 million US dollars with 99% falling on Kazakhstan’s exports. They noted a high potential for mutual trade and expressed readiness to boost cooperation in agricultural, industrial spheres, and IT.

As stated there, the launching of five large trans-border trade centers in Kazakhstan, including the Eurasia trans-border trade center on the Kazakhstan-Russia border, will give a new impetus to trade and economic relations. Special attention was paid to exchanging practice and technologies in the sphere of creative industries and digitalization and cooperation between scientific research institutes and educational establishments of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Sakha.