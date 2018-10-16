Commodity turnover of Kazakhstan with EAEU up 8.4%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of mutual trade of Kazakhstan and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January -August 2018 made USD 12,254,700 in monetary terms that is 8.4% more than in the same period of 2017, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry reports.

In particular, the volume of export to the EAEU member nations in the period under consideration in money terms made USD 3,909,200 that is 13.8% more than in the analogous period of the previous year, import hit USD 8, 345,500 (+6%).



91.9% falls on Russia in the total amount of the country's foreign trade with EAEU member states, while 4.5% accounts for Kyrgyzstan, 3.5% for Belarus and 0.1% for Armenia.