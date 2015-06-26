Common Eurasian Economic Union market for medical products in 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus ratified the agreement on common rules for trade in medical goods and medical equipment in the Eurasian Economic Union on 26 June. The agreement is designed to foster the formation of the common market of medical goods in the Eurasian Economic Union as from 1 January 2016, BelTA has learned.

The common market of medical products will be established in accordance with the principles specified by the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty of 29 May 2014. Good-quality medical products will be more affordable for consumers while manufacturers will have to improve their competitive ability.

Apart from that, the lower chamber of the Belarus parliament also ratified a similar agreement designed to create a common market of medications in the Eurasian Economic Union. Belarusian Deputy Healthcare Minister Valery Shevchuk noted that all the Eurasian Economic Union member states are working to set up the common market of medications but the process is rather complicated, BelTA reports.