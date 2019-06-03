EN
    11:55, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Communist Party organized flashmob in support of Zhambyl Akhmetbekov in Karaganda

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Representatives of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan organized a flashmob in Karaganda in support of Presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov.

    The flashmob aimed at familiarizing the participants with the election platform of the candidate. The participants were also handed out agitation materials.

    Recall, that the pre-election agitation began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates. The Presidential Elections will be held June 9, 20149.

