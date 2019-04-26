Communist People's Party nominates its candidate for presidency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today's extraordinary congress the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan has nominated Zhambyl Akhmetbekov as the party's candidate for snap presidential election of Kazakhstan.

Zhambyl Akhmetbekov is a member of the Sociocultural Development Committee of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.



Born in 1961 in Tselinograd region, he is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute.



In 2012, he was elected to the Majilis, appointed as a member of the Sociocultural Development Committee of the Majilis, a secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan.





