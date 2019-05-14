Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan kicks off campaigning motorcade in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 14, the Election Campaign Headquarters of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan started a campaigning motorcade in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The motorcade of three cars began moving at a busy intersection of Qonayev and Mangilik El streets. Motorists and passersby could not help but take an interest in the cars brightly decorated with communist symbols and red flags, and having a thunderous loudspeaker.



"The purpose of our event is to inform the city's community of the election program of our presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov," says Nurdaulet Orazkhanov, Head of the Election Campaign Headquarters of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan. "The motorcade route will be across the major streets of the city, and in the areas of the left and the right banks [of the Yessil River]."

It is for reason that the crossroads was chosen as the first stop - there is the House of Ministries, civil servants go to work here. Now it is the main audience which the communist agitators are working with by handing out booklets with the election program, reading out its theses with a megaphone.

"Thus, we want to draw people's attention to the work of our party, to our program," Orazkhanov explains.



The next stop is at the Public Service Center in the downtown, then another Public Service Center in Almaty district, areas of Astanalyq and ShapagHat markets, the heart of the capital, and the outskirts with crowded streets, where new supporters and like-minded people can be found.



It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.