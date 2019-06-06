Communists arrange chess tournament in the capital of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, the presidential candidate nominated by the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, met with the Veterans Council of the city of Nur-Sultan. Besides, a chess tournament was held as part of the event, the Party's press service informed.

During the meeting, the attendees got to know the core messages of the election platform of Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, a candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The meeting was followed by a chess tournament where young activists and veterans participated.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.