Companies of Almaty region to take part in construction of EXPO-2017 (PHOTO)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A memorandum on cooperation and mutual understanding between Almaty region and "Astana EXPO-2015" was signed in Ili district of Almaty region. The document was signed by Governor of the region Amandyk Batalov and Head of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov. According to the agreement the manufacturers of Almaty region will supply construction materials for the needs of the EXPO totaling about KZT 5 bln.

"The Head of State recently stressed that the upcoming crisis was more dangerous than the one in 2007-2009. In this regard it is very important to preserve and create new jobs, that's why we sign these agreements today," A. Yessimov noted.

The clients had an opportunity to check out the quality of the products of manufacturers of Almaty region at the organized exhibition in Damu industrial and logistics center.

"As you know Almaty region has a huge potential. We are very glad that manufacturers will be able to participate in such a large scale project as the EXPO-2017," A. Batalov said.

The manufacturers of Almaty region offered the biggest project of Kazakhstan a wide variety of construction materials. All the agreements reached at the exhibition were fixed in memorandums and agreements.

"Astana EXPO-2017" signed 11 agreements with local manufacturers on intentions of joint work within the framework of the event.