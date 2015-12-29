Companies of Karaganda region signed agreements totaling KZT 7.6 bln on construction works within EXPO-2017

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - In Astana, the leadership of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC met with delegations from Karaganda, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions to discuss the issues of development of cooperation, the press service of the Governor of Karaganda region informs.

"About 140 companies involved in the construction sphere are operating in Karaganda region. Our region offers a wide range of construction materials for construction of the EXPO facilities. As of today, contracting organizations signed 24 agreements with companies of Karaganda region totaling KZT 7/6 bln on construction of the EXPO facilities," Deputy Governor of Karaganda region Anuar Akhmetzhanov informed at the meeting.

He reminded that in the 2014 the administration of Karaganda region and "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC signed a memorandum and an action plan on organization and holding of the international exhibition. "In 2015, there were six meetings held between the administration of the region and manufacturers of the region and "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC on consideration of the opportunity of mutually beneficial cooperation in Karaganda region and Astana as well," A. Akhmetzhanov added.

According to him, there are 30 investment projects already selected for presentation at the exhibition.

At the recent meeting, new opportunities of the region in the sphere of construction and maintenance of the EXPO facilities and in the spheres of tourism and service were presented.

Upon completion of the meeting, two memorandums on cooperation and six agreements of intentions between general constructors of the EXPO and companies of Karaganda region were signed.