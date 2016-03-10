Companies of Russia, Kazakhstan partake in Gomel construction expo Economy

GOMEL. KAZINFORM Companies from Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan are taking part in a specialized construction exhibition Home Building which is underway in Gomel on 10-12 March, BelTA learnt from Director General of the Gomel Office of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Marina Filonova.

Economic entities of Belarus' partner countries in the EEU have displayed modern building materials and technologies as well as new architectural, design and construction solutions. Partaking in the expo which is held in the oblast athletics stadium are over 50 companies and organizations. The total area of the exposition is about 1,000 square meters, including over 300 square meters for exhibition stands. “We have not had such a big representation over 10 years of the forum,” noted Marina Filonova. Visitors are able to get familiar with a variety of building and finishing materials, instruments, the latest technology in water supply services, conditioning, heating, energy saving, lighting and so on.

Home Building is a traditional expo held in the run-up to the construction season. The expo is a good platform to showcase novelties and progressive technologies and conclude contracts. On 10 March talks were held between representatives of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee and a private company from Kazakhstan. “The partner from Atyrau that specializes in the construction of trading centers is increasingly interested in the geographical location of our oblast. We would like to run his business here,” said Marina Filonova.

Source: BELTA