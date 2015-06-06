Competition, anti-monopoly regulation in EEU to be discussed in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Competition and anti-monopoly regulation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will be discussed at the international conference in Minsk, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The international conference "The Eurasian Economic Union. Competition and anti-monopoly regulation" is organized by the Eurasian Economic Commission and the business union of entrepreneurs and employers named after M.S. Kunyavsky. The conference will take place on 12 June.

The event will focus on competition policy and anti-monopoly regulation on trans-border markets of the EEU, equal economic conditions as a basis for creating competitive environment, competition in various segments of trans-border markets, public procurement contracts and saving of budget funds, harmonization and improvement of competitive legislation.

Partaking in the conference will be representatives of public bodies, academic and business circles, members of parliaments of the EEU and CIS member states. The German Association of the Chambers of Commence and Industry is expected to take part in the conference, BelTA reports.