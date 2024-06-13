Competition for Belesteri grants for female entrepreneurs kicks off in Kazakhstan

The new edition of the female entrepreneurship support social project Belesteri kicked off in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The organizers said 30 more grants will be provided this year for first-time entrepreneurs. They will be provided free access to basics of business courses, including rural entrepreneurship, and green technologies. There are two online course providers: https://ccb.kz and https://farmerschool.kz. The program has been operating in Kazakhstan for 12 years.

Those who complete courses and earn a certificate can participate in the competition for non-repayable grants from 2,000 to 4,000 US dollars in tenge. The candidates should present a business plan. This year not only women but also youth may apply for the program.

The forum of rural female entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan will be held this year as part of the Belesteri project. Four forums will take place in regions and a republican forum in the autumn in Astana. The winners will be awarded grants.

The Belesteri project offers women of Kazakhstan an opportunity to start a business and raise household income. For the past 11 years, nearly 100,000 women have been trained. Women who completed training in 2020-2023 generated over 10,000 jobs.