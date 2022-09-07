Competition in honor of Baiturssynov’s 150th anniversary held in Tallinn

TALLINN. KAZINFORM A competition of masters of artistic reading was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Estonia as part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of the famous Kazakh public figure Akhmet Baiturssynov, with the participation of the local Kazakh diaspora.

The contestants competed in reading poems by famous authors, composing monologues and playing musical compositions. The jury evaluated the performances based on the expressiveness of the voice, the complexity of the chosen work, and the mastery of the musical instrument. The winners were awarded valuable prizes in form of souvenirs in the national style, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The objectives of the competition were to popularize the creative heritage of Kazakh writers, strengthen national unity and foster patriotism, increase public interest in national culture and art, and develop a culture of reading among youth.

Participants and spectators of the competition noted the importance of holding such events to expand the scope of the state language and maintain cultural ties with Kazakhstan. As the head of the «Atameken» Kazakh Society in Estonia Aidynai Bukharbayeva noted, «the event not only strengthened interest in the native language but also aroused a desire to study the work of well-known figures of national culture».













Photo: gov.kz