Complete list of XXVIII World Winter Universiade venues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A list of XXVIII World Winter Universiade venues is now available, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbayev reports.

Visitors can check when and where competitions will take place in order to plan their visits.



The 3,000-seat Halyk ice arena is one of the main facilities of the upcoming Universiade. The new arena consisting of three blocks occupies 11 ha in Medeu district of Almaty city. It will host men ice hockey matches. Location: Medeu district, Talgar and Ghulja highways crossing.



The Almaty Arena, a 12,000-seat ice palace, is the central facility of the Universiade. It will host an opening and closing as well as figure skating competitions (main arena) and curling (small arena). Location: Alatau district, Momyshuly Street towards Ryskulov Avenue.



Athletic village. Capacity 5,000. The total area - 24.41 hectares. Athletic village is an eight 8-9 storey and four 14-storey residential buildings complex. It is equipped with an 800-seats canteen, swimming pool, medical center and a cinema.

After the Universiade Athletic village will become student dormitories and apartments for teachers. Location: Alatau district, Momyshuly street north from Ryskulov Avenue.



Medeu Alpine ice rink's capacity is 8,300 seats. It is equipped with four dressing rooms, four rooms for referees. 200 square meters training, a press center, a VIP zone, food court, and a commentators' room. On January 31-February 7 Medeu will host speed skating and ice hockey competitions. Location: 465, Gornaya Street. 30.6 kilometers from Athletic village.



Baluan Sholak Sports Palace. Capacity: 5,000 spectators.

The palace consists of a main and small arena. Main arena will host female ice hockey from 28 January to 7 February. And the small arena will host short-track on 3-7 February. Location: Abay Avenue, 44.



Shymbulak ski resort will be home for alpine skiing, snowboarding and freestyle. Location: Medeu district, 640. Gornaya Street.



International Ski Jump Complex Sunkar. The Complex's area is 28,163 square meters. Its capacity is 5,200 spectators. Sunkar will host ski jumping and Nordic Combined. Location: South from the city center along t Al-Farabi Avenue.



Alatau Cross Country Skiing and Biathlon Stadium is located on the total area of 47 hectares. It will host biathlon and cross-country skiing competitions. Location: Besagash gorge in Talgar district of Almaty region.



The temporary sports facility in the "Astana" square. It is planned that it will host freestyle and big air. Location: Astana square.