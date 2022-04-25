Complex water purifying modules to be installed in thousands of villages in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Complex block-modules for water purification are to be installed in thousands of villages across Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Yerkebulan Daulbayev announced Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the government’s hour at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Vice Minister Daulbayev said of 6,302 rural-type settlements 4,759 such settlements have access to water supply services.

4,128 settlements have central water supply and 631 settlements have complex water purifying block-modules. There are plans to provide access to central water supply in 511 more villages until 2025.

According to Daulbayev, complex block-modules for water purification are to be installed in 1,032 settlements with a population of over 200 people.

Earlier Kazinform reported that over 100 billion tenge had been allocated for the development of villages in Kazakhstan this year alone.