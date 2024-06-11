Composition of shareholders of Altyn Bank JSC has not changed

The press service of Altyn Bank JSC made a statement regarding the dissemination of incorrect information in the media about changes in the composition of the shareholders, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the statement.

“Since January 2023, amendments to the Law on Banks and Banking Activities in the Republic of Kazakhstan have been introduced, whereby to which persons with the status of an (indirect) major participant in a bank require permission from the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market to obtain this status. According to information published on the official website of the ARDFM of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 7, 2024, the Agency's Board adopted regulation on issuing consent to acquire the status of an (indirect) major participant in the Joint Stock Company "Altyn Bank" (SB China Citic Bank Corporation Limited) to the Joint Stock Company "Holding Group ALMEX”, Timur Askarovich Kulibaev and Dinara Nursultanovna Kulibaeva, who have the status of a major participant in "Halyk Bank" JSC. Thus, legal requirements met. Obtaining this consent does not imply any changes in the composition of the shareholders of Altyn Bank JSC,” the press release reads.

The press service added that the composition of shareholders of Altyn Bank JSC, as well as their share of ownership, have not changed:

China CITIC Bank Corporation Ltd. - 50,1%

Halyk Bank - 40%

China Shuangwei Investment Co., Ltd - 9,9%

JSC Altyn Bank (SB China CITIC Bank Corporation Ltd) is a universal commercial bank with a full range of products and services for corporate and retail clients. Services for individuals provided through digital banking Altyn-i. It ranks 12th in terms of assets and has one of the highest ratings (Fitch - “BBB”, Moody’s - “Ba1”) among Kazakh commercial banks. It has six branches: in Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Shymkent, Aktau and in the AIFC.