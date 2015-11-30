Comprehensive strategy to be set against new global challenges - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We need to set a comprehensive strategy of action based on our real possibilities against new global challenges, noted President Nursultan Nazarbayev delivering his annual state of the nation address at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

"We are experiencing crises not for the first time. Global crisis is not only risks but also growing opportunities," said Nursultan Nazarbayev Head of State also noted that today terrorism is the major threat to world peace. According to his words, that is the result of destruction of statehood by interference of external forces in internal affairs of sovereign states. Kazakh President also added that the world will be developing amid bitter rivalry of world religions.