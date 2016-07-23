Compromise needed on land reform issue - Atyrau residents

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Compromise should be reached on the amendments to the legislation on land reform taking into account interests of the people of Kazakhstan, believe participants of the meeting with members of the Land Reform Commission in Atyrau region.

The experts note that the establishment of the Land Reform Commission was timely and allowed to lower tensions and strengthen dialogue within the society.



At the meeting, residents of Atyrau region emphasized that Kazakhstani land should remain intact and compromise should be reached on the amendments to the legislation on land reform.



Earlier it was reported that the meeting with members of the Land Reform Commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov kicked off in Atyrau region on Saturday morning.



Participating in the meeting were producers of agricultural products and entrepreneurs, members of the public council, party and trade union organizations, representatives of central and local executive bodies.

Residents of remote districts of Atyrau region asked their questions via conference call.