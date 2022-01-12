Concept of investment policy set to be adopted in February in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of National Economy plans to adopt a Concept of investment policy in February 2022, Alibek Kuantyrov, National Economy Minister, told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the session Kuantyrov outlined the measures to restore the investment attractiveness as part of the instructions given by the Head of State.

«The Ministry plans to adopt a Concept of investment policy until 2025 in February 2022. Within the concept the investment attraction policy will be reviewed taking into account the ESG requirements, global energy and technological transition,» said the minister.

In order to further reform inter-budgetary relations the Ministry is elaborating on the following proposals. First, the same as the transfer mechanism of corporate income tax from SMEs there are plans to transfer some tax receipts to the local level. Second, it is suggested to minimize cross-flows of finance between the center and regions.

He went on to say that the proposals on the remaining instructions will be carefully considered and presented in the near future.