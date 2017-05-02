Concept of state policy in religious sphere presented at Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has instructed the Government to pay utmost attention to religious upbringing of oncoming generation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"During the meeting with the representatives of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev especially focused on spiritual ignorance of the younger generation. That is why we must join efforts to raise the youngsters' awareness about religions, facilitate strengthening of accord and peaceful co-existence of all religions. Our goal is to reach out to everyone's heart," said Premier Sagintayev, speaking of the Concept of State Policy in the religious sphere for 2017-2020 at the Government's session on Tuesday.



Minister for Religions and Civil Society Affairs of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev stressed that the concept will serve as the foundation of Kazakhstan's own model of relations between state and religion. It will be based on national traditions and modern realia and stick to religious principles of peacefulness and good-natured relations regardless of what other people say and think.



Prime Minister Sagintayev hopes the document will have an impact on the development and harmonization of public conscience and the society in general.