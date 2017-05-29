Concert of Turkic opera stars held in Turkestan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TURKSOY Opera Days featuring opera stars from all over Turkic world took place in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.



The 20th TÜRKSOY Opera Günleri was held in the framework of the "Turkestan: Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2017" and the 105th anniversary of People's Artist of Kazakhstan Zhamal Omarova.

According to the press service of akim of South Kazakhstan region, the opening ceremony was attended by the head of the regional department of culture Nurbolat Akhmetzhanov and akim of Turkestan Alipbek Userbayev.



Opera stars from Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Karakalpakstan, as well as Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent took part in the festival.

