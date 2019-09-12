Concert wraps up Kazakhstan Culture Days in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The concert of the Kazakh musicians at the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatoire wrapped up the Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Forte Trio and laureate of the international competitions Amir Tebenikhin performed there.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan held its Culture Days in Russia on September 7-11. There were organized a concert and an exhibition of the National Museum of Kazakhstan. The books of the Kazakh writers were represented at the Moscow international book fair. The best films were screened as part of Kazakhstan Cinema Days.