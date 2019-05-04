Concerts to be given at fountains in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The festive program is dedicated to the start of the fountain season, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital city hall.

Musicians will perform in Saryarka district of Nur-Sultan city.



On May 4 at 3:00 p.m., young talents will give a concert in front of the fountain at the Saryarka district administration. At 4:00 p.m., music will start playing at the fountain of the Akzhayik Park. And at 5:00 p.m., residents can contemplate performance at the Tree of Life Fountain (the Flower Garden in front of the Finance Ministry).



It is to be recalled that 46 fountains were launched in the capital city on 1st May .