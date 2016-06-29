Condition of anthrax-infected people in Karaganda region is stable – Healthcare Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The condition of Karaganda region's citizens infected with anthrax is stable now, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova said at her reporting meeting with the public in Astana on Wednesday.

“All those taken to the Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital are stable now. This issue is under our control,” the Minister said.



Recall that state of emergency was declared in Yerkindik village of Shet district in Karaganda region. A 15-day quarantine was introduced there too. As it was found out, a villager slaughtered a cow and distributed its meat among his neighbours and relatives.



After then, 9 villagers suspectedcontamination with anthrax were taken to Karaganda regional infectious diseases hospital. Two of them - a 33-year-old woman and a 49-yar-old man - died.



Prime Minister Karim Massimov took the situation regarding spread of the disease in Karaganda region under his personal control.



Those hospitalized people are receiving all required treatment now.



The authorities of the region allocated 400,000 tenge of financial assistance to the families of the two victims of anthrax.