    16:31, 24 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Condition of two anthrax-infected villagers is satisfactory – E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The condition of the two residents of East Kazakhstan's Kalbatau village infected with anthrax is satisfactory now, Kazinform learnt from Aliya Begaliyeva, a representative of the regional healthcare department.

    The patients are receiving treatment at Zharma Regional Hospital now. In several days they will be released and will be additionally monitored within 15 following days.

    Besides, the doctors will monitor 29 more people who had contacted these villagers.

    “Appropriate epidemiological activities have been carried out. All the ‘infected stuffs’ were withdrawn”, said  Begalina

    Earlier it was reported that two people were taken to Zharma Regional Hospital  with suspected cases of anthrax today.

     Laboratory analysis confirmed it was anthrax. 

    East Kazakhstan region Healthcare
