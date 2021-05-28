Conditions for commuters to moderate as of Monday in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Currently, there are 211 vaccination centers in Almaty city. They are based at healthcare facilities, schools, sport facilities, and shopping malls, TASR reports.

Based on a decree of the Public Health Office (UVZ), the conditions for cross-border commuters are set to be relaxed as of Monday (May 31), UVZ spokesperson Dasa Rackova told TASR on Thursday.

The mandatory negative test (RT-PCR, antigen test) not older than seven days can be replaced by a vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovering from COVID-19.

«A negative test can also be replaced by a document on vaccination or recovering from COVID-19 by Slovak citizens who enter our territory and have a temporary or permanent residence in neighbouring states within 100 kilometres,» said Rackova.