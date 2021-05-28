EN
    14:11, 28 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Conditions for commuters to moderate as of Monday in Slovakia

    Based on a decree of the Public Health Office (UVZ), the conditions for cross-border commuters are set to be relaxed as of Monday (May 31), UVZ spokesperson Dasa Rackova told TASR on Thursday.

    The mandatory negative test (RT-PCR, antigen test) not older than seven days can be replaced by a vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovering from COVID-19.

    «A negative test can also be replaced by a document on vaccination or recovering from COVID-19 by Slovak citizens who enter our territory and have a temporary or permanent residence in neighbouring states within 100 kilometres,» said Rackova.


