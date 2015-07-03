Confectioners’ festival kicks off in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital city has carried out Confectioners' festival dated to the Day of Astana.

Over 15 companies of the capital presented cakes, tarts and other pastries. Confectioners of the capital treated those gathered to delicious sweets. In addition, there was organized a festive concert program, contests and quizzes for children. The sweet festival featured chocolatiers and confectioners serving up unique dishes at their cooking stations.