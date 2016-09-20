Conference ‘EU-Central Asia: New Dimensions of Cooperation' held in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - On September 13, 2016 a conference "European Union - Central Asia: New dimensions of cooperation" was held in Brussels in the framework of the Presidency of Slovakia in the European Council.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, the conference was attended by Lukas Parizek - State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Cihan Sultanoglu - UN Assistant Secretary General, UNDP Regional Director for Europe and CIS, Stefano Manservisi - Director General of the European Commission for Development and Cooperation, Thomas Mayr-Harting - Managing Director of the European External Action Service for Europe and Central Asia, Marsel Pesko - Director of the OSCE Conflict prevention centre, Martijn Pluim - Director of the International Centre for migration policy development, Michael Siebert - Head of the Division for Central Asia of the Federal Foreign Office of the Germany, Ambassador Erkinhon Rahmatullozoda - Permanent representative of the Republic of Tajikistan to the EU, and Ambassador Almaz Hamzaev - Permanent representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the EU.



During his speech Ambassador Erkinhon Rahmatullozoda - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tajikistan to the EU presented a detailed information on the political and economic situation in the country, security issues in Central Asia, fight against terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking, the situation on the border with Afghanistan, as well as the need to strengthen the capability of the Tajik border guards.



He also informed participants about Tajikistan's contribution on economic and social revival of Afghanistan, as well as the trade relations, free economic zones, military and educational cooperation, shared experience on youth recruitment prevention into extremist groups and the so called "Islamic state." At the end of his speech, Ambassador Erkinhon Rahmatullozoda answered numerous questions of the participants, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.