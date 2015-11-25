Conference in Astana focuses on leadership skills

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - A conference themed "Being a leader is the imperative of our time" dedicated to the upcoming national holiday - the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan - was held in Astana on Wednesday.

Education experts, teachers, representatives of NGOs and educational institutions gathered in the Kazakh capital to discuss the upbringing of upcoming generation and young leaders. Botagos Kaipova, deputy director of the First President of Kazakhstan Museum, said that the conference participants reflected on fostering leadership skills among Kazakhstani youth. According to her, the event summed up results of three years of hard work.