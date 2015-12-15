Conference «Kazakhstan and Poland: Cooperation platform and challenges of modern world» held in Warsaw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The scientific conference on the theme "Kazakhstan and Poland: Cooperation platform and challenges of modern world" took place in the University of Warsaw with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, professors and teachers of the university, representatives of non-governmental organizations and Polish community took part in the event. Kazakh Ambassador to Poland Erik Utembayev delivered a report titled "The State-of-the-Nation Address of President N. Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan in new global reality: growth, development, reforms" and its impact on the Kazakh-Polish cooperation". He told about the main tasks and priorities in development of Kazakhstan and about the importance of five anti-crisis and structural reforms in the country. The Ambassador invited Polish businessmen to take an active part in the program on privatization and implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan and to visit the international specialized exhibition in Astana - EXPO-2017.

In turn, the participants of the conference representing Poland touched upon the issues of history, policy, economy and culture of Kazakhstan, and discussed the ecological problem of Kazakhstan, the present state of the Kazakh-Polish cooperation in the sphere of trade and investments, industry, agriculture, transport and education.