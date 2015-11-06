Conference on preserving interethnic accord and tolerance took place in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus and with the assistance of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Science of Belarus, the international scientific conference titled "Traditional values of the society - foundation for preserving international accord and tolerance" took place in Belarus.

Leading Belarusian sociologists, political experts, Parliament deputies, representatives of the diplomatic missions and the Kazakh diaspora took part in the meeting, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

Opening the event Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Ergali Bulegenov noted that since the first days of independence the country developed a strategy for preserving and development of the interethnic accord and interreligious tolerance, which has become a nucleus of the internal policy of the country and it was initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan has become the national treasure of the people of Kazakhstanis over 20 years of its functioning. It is an instrument for implementation of the national policy. E. Bulegenov also stressed that implementation of this policy allows to ensure stability in multinational societies and countries such as Kazakhstan and Belarus.

The results of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan held on April 26, 2015, where N. Nazarbayev won by a landslide, are the indication of the success of this policy. The same result of the people's support was demonstrated at the presidential elections in Belarus on October 11, where A. Lukashenko won by a landslide.

Besides, the Ambassador mentioned important and relevant political events such as celebration of the 550 th anniversary of the establishment of the Kazakh Khanate, 20 th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan and implementation of the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy.

The participants of the conference made a decision to develop recommendations on preserving traditional values, strengthening of the role and importance of the interethnic accord and interreligious tolerance for future harmonious development.