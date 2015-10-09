Conference titled «The law and the institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan» held in Rome

ROME. KAZINFORM - On October 7, 2015 the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Italy in collaboration with the Italian Institute of Advanced Studies in Geopolitics and Auxiliary Sciences (Istituto di Alti Studi in Geopolitica e Scienze Ausiliarie, IsAG) organized a conference in the Parliament of the Italian Republic titled "The law and the institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan"and dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK).

Members of the Italian Parliament, representatives of institutional bodies, well-known legal scholars, political scientists and experts, as well as representatives of Italian media took part in the event, according to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry. Head of the deputy group The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakh Mazhilis, Zhumatai Aliyev took part in the work of the conference and presented to the Italian public a report: "Kazakhstan's model of social cohesion and national unity of Nursultan Nazarbayev". The participants also heard the report of the representative of the Italian Institute of Advanced Studies in Geopolitics and Auxiliary ISAG Alessandro Lundini, titled "20 years of the Constitution and the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan". Members of the Italian Parliament Edmondo Cirielli and Adolfo Urso, expert in the field of law of the former Soviet Union countries Caterina Filippini (Milan University), well-known professor of history, culture and geopolitics at the Cà Foscari University (Venice) and the director of the Caucasus-Central Asia program in the Milan Institute for International Political Studies Aldo Ferrari, as well as General Director of the Institute of Advanced Studies in Geopolitics and Auxiliary ISAG Daniele Scalea spoke at the conference from the Italian side. In their speeches, the representatives of the Italian side expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan's experience of constitutional development, noted the role of President NursultanNazarbayev in the country's constitutional development. In addition, they highlighted the achievements of Kazakhstan in maintaining socio-political stability, ensuring interethnic and interreligious harmony and stability and consistency of the process of democratization and liberalization. As part of the conference and presentation of Kazakhstan model of social cohesion and national unity, a book exhibition was organized with the demonstration of scientific works from the Depository fund of APK. A documentary film on the activities of the APK was also demonstrated to the participants of the conference.