Confidence crisis is serious challenge for journalism, Kazakh President

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev taking the floor at the official opening of the XV Eurasian Media Forum in Almaty read out the Kazakh President's address to the participants.

"Annually it brings mass media experts to discuss the most pressing issues, to hold an unbiased dialogue between experts, exchange views and compare notes on significant aspects of the global information agenda," the address reads.



"In terms of the changing world, escalation of geopolitical contradictions and new technology opportunities, mass media may become as a detonator of conflict escalation as well as a factor of global curbing and prevention of international tension. The confidence crisis becomes a serious challenge for classic journalism when the audience more frequently prefers alternative sources of information such as independent bloggers and social networks. High responsibility of news making is essential then. Correct and exact information and checking of fake news may assure attracting of the audience, strengthening of mass media authority as a source of unbiased information," the address runs.







"The Eurasian Media Forum gives an opportunity to debate all pressing issues at the high-level. The forum participants will exchange views and share practice."