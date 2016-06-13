Confident for Rio Olympics, says IOC chief

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - With less than two months left, Rio Olympics is getting more and more attention. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Sunday that he is confident for the Games.

In recent months, security problems and the ZIKA virus were among the major concerns of the organization work.

"We are very confident and we will see a very successful edition of Olympics Games in Rio," said Bach.

"You will see the Brazilians with their passion, their hospitality and with the preparations they made. They will welcome the world in a unique way and the athletes will have a great stage for great Olympic performances in Rio," he added.

Bach is in Beijing for a series of meetings and an inauguration ceremony for the Beijing Olympic Tower.

"We know that Olympic Games 2022 will be very successful and sustainable Olympic Games," said Bach.

Beijing won the bidding for the 2022 Winter Games last year, which will make Beijing the first city in the world to host both the Olympics Summer and the Olympics Winter Games.

"Beijing 2022 will leave great legacy. These will benefit Chinese for generations," he said.

Beijing is making progress in the preparation for the 2022 Games, and IOC is also making effort to offer their help.

"The IOC is giving all its advices and experts in order to organize sustainable Olympic Winter Games 2022," said Bach.

"We will make Olympic Winter Games 2022 a great success for Beijing, for Hebei province, and for the entire world," added Bach.

Source: Xinhua