    12:15, 17 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Congolese midfielder Joel Kayamba joins Atyrau FC

    Joel Kayamba joins Atyrau FC
    Photo credit: instagram/joel_kayamba_officiel

    Congolese midfielder Joel Kayamba joined Atyrau Football Club, Kazinform News Agency learned from Vesti.kz.

    The details of the contract are not disclosed, but, according to Transfermarkt, the agreement is valid until the end of the year.

    Previously Joel Kayamba was a member of Turkish teams Boluspor and Samsunspor,  and Czech teams Viktoria Plzeň, Opava, and Pardubice.

    He has played two matches for the DR Congo national team.

    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
