EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:26, 18 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Congress of CIS hepatopancreatobiliary surgeons association kicks off in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM An opening ceremony of the XXV International Congress of CIS hepatopancreatobiliary surgeons association has taken place today in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    Above 100 leading experts in the sphere of hepatopancreatobiliary surgery from Japan, the Republic of Korea, India and CIS member states, above 300 surgeons of Kazakhstan, CIS and non-CIS states are attending the congress.

    Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov addressed those gathered. Some of the participants were awarded letters of gratitude of the Healthcare Ministry and Almaty city administration.

    Tags:
    CIS Almaty Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!