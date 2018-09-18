Congress of CIS hepatopancreatobiliary surgeons association kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An opening ceremony of the XXV International Congress of CIS hepatopancreatobiliary surgeons association has taken place today in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Above 100 leading experts in the sphere of hepatopancreatobiliary surgery from Japan, the Republic of Korea, India and CIS member states, above 300 surgeons of Kazakhstan, CIS and non-CIS states are attending the congress.



Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov addressed those gathered. Some of the participants were awarded letters of gratitude of the Healthcare Ministry and Almaty city administration.