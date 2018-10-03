EN
    10:10, 03 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Congress of Kazakhstan Trade Unions' Federation starts in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The XXV extraordinary congress of the Kazakhstan Trade Unions' Federation has kicked off in Astana this morning, Kazinform reports. 

    The congress started its work at 10:00 a.m. Astana time with remarks from its Chairman Bakytzhan Abdiraiym.

    Attending the congress are Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Madina Abylkassymova, national coordinator of the International Labor Organization in Kazakhstan Talgat Umirzhanov and many others.

    The congress brought together over 200 delegates from trade unions' organizations from all corners of Kazakhstan.

