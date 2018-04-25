Congress of Leaders of World Religious presented at UN headquarters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's delegation led by Vice Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society Berik Aryn visited the UN headquarters in NYC where it took part in the UN Security Council Arria Formula Meeting themed Religious leaders for a safe world, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society.

The event was dedicated to the upcoming 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions under the same theme set to be held in Astana this October.



The meeting co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, and Kairat Umarov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Unite Nations, brought together representatives of the UN Security Council member states, NGOs, Dr. William Vendley, Secretary General of the World Conference of Religions for Peace, Swami Parameshananda, President of the Religious NGOs Committee at the United Nations, and others.







Vice Minister Aryn took the floor during the meeting to deliver the address on behalf of Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



Mr. Aryn gave participants an in-depth insight into Kazakhstan's experience in inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord, President Nursultan Nazarbayev's global initiative to convene the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions mission and goals of which are harmonious with those of the United Nations and other international organizations.







Kazakhstan, according to Aryn, expresses hope all UN member states and international organizations will support President Nazarbayev's initiative by participating in the forum and, thus, contributing to promote inter-faith dialogue at a global scale.



Participants lauded Kazakhstan's active foreign policy as well as discussed a wide range of relevant issues on the international agenda and made suggestions regarding the agenda of the upcoming 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. They also shared their experience in terms of promotion of inter-faith dialogue and ways to solve the problems of religious extremism and terrorism and build peaceful and stable society.



On the sidelines of the meeting, Vice Minister Aryn held meetings with High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser and Secretary General of the World Conference of Religions for Peace Dr. William Vendley.



During the meetings, the sides eyed the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and the World Conference of Religions for Peace. Both Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser and Dr. William Vendley accepted personal invitations to attend the upcoming 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



