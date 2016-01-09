Conor McGregor and Holly Holm set to headline glittering UFC show in March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor is set to challenge Rafael dos Anjos in a blockbuster showdown in Las Vegas in March - on the same night that Holly Holm makes her first title defense.

The UFC has not announced either title fight, and bout agreements have not yet been signed, but multiple sources say Holm and McGregor will headline the star-studded event in Vegas on March 5. McGregor will move up in weight to fight in the 155lb lightweight class, while bantamweight Holm will take on Miesha Tate.

Bleacher Report first reported the matchups Thursday. Sources have confirmed the bouts to ESPN. UFC 197 will take place at either the MGM Grand Garden Arena or the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

McGregor, UFC's hottest property, is coming off a stunning 13-second knockout win over Jose Aldo on December 12, which set the record for the fastest finish in title-fight history. McGregor, from Dublin, is 7-0 in the UFC and will look to become just the third fighter ever to win UFC titles in multiple weight classes.

Holm upset Ronda Rousey for the 135lb female title at UFC 193 in November. Holm won the bout via knockout in the second round with a left head kick.

She is expected to fight Rousey again at some point, but Rousey, 28, has not yet announced when she will return to the Octagon. She did indicate to ESPN late last year she was interested in the rematch.

Photograph: Steve Marcus/Getty Images