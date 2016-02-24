Conor McGregor to fight Nate Diaz after Rafael dos Anjos drops out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Conor McGregor will fight Nate Diaz at UFC 196 on 5 March after the current lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos dropped out of their bout with a foot injury.

The UFC president, Dana White, announced the 170lb matchup (at welterweight) after a day of frantic shuffling.

Dos Anjos (24-7) was forced out of the fight after injuring a foot in training in his native Brazil. McGregor (19-2) won the 145lb featherweight title in December and the Irishman hoped to hold the 155lb lightweight belt simultaneously.

Diaz (18-10) is not a title contender but the brawler from Stockton, California, is one of the UFC's most popular fighters in his weight class. Diaz lost a decision to Dos Anjos last year but also beat Michael Johnson in December in a thrilling lightweight bout.

With less than two weeks for Diaz to cut weight, the fighters agreed to meet at the welterweight limit in the UFC 196 main event. The bantamweight champion Holly Holm will meet Miesha Tate on the pay-per-view card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Diaz and his older brother, Nick, are rivalled only by McGregor as mixed martial arts' most eloquent trash-talkers and the UFC 196 fighters are already off to an entertaining start.

While fans speculated about McGregor's new opponent, Nate Diaz tweeted: "He's going to have to get on his knees and beg ..."

Diaz was echoing previously boastful social-media comments from McGregor, who has said he wants his future opponents to line up "on their knees with their hands out. I want them to beg" for the payday that comes with fighting him.

White detailed the promotion's hustle to fill the matchup with McGregor in an interview on ESPN's SportsCenter, saying the former champions José Aldo and Frankie Edgar turned down the short-notice fight. Edgar is thought to be injured, while the short preparation time was not enough for Aldo, who was knocked out by McGregor in 13 seconds in December.

White said Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and the former champions Anthony Pettis and BJ Penn and other fighters were willing to take the bout but the UFC chose Diaz.

McGregor has boasted of his intention to win belts in multiple weight classes and the UFC could be entertaining the possibility of matching McGregor against the welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at its landmark UFC 200 show on 9 July in Las Vegas' new T-Mobile Arena.

For more information go to The Guardian.com

Photograph: John Locher/AP