Conscript soldier commits suicide in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A conscript soldier committed suicide at the military unit №78460 in Almaty region on Sunday.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan broke the news on Monday morning.



"On October 2, 2016, conscript soldier Verbitskiy committed suicide while on duty in a park. A suicide note was found at the scene. In the note he asks not to blame anyone for his suicide. An investigation was launched. Verbitskiy was called up for military service in May 2016," the ministry said in a statement.