Conservation body unveils platform on Brazil’s endangered species

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute for the Conservation of Biodiversity (ICMBio) has announced the launch of an online platform dubbed Salve, with data on nearly 15 thousand species. Its database is expected to help researchers and policy makers assess animal populations across Brazilian biomes and learn more about possible threats, like fires, deforestation, and hunting, Agencia Brasil reports.

Rodrigo Jorge, an environmental expert with the institute, described the initiative as a major stride in the conservation of endangered species.

«We need to move forward in our estimates for the future of biodiversity in Brazil,» he argued, adding there has been a surge in the number of threatened species, but the range of species mapped has also expanded.

Deforestation

Rodrigo Jorge believes the degradation of wildlife and natural habitats are some of the main concerns, which he linked to recent hikes in deforestation rates.

«The need to reverse this trend is evident, so the current administration’s stance of prioritizing the fight against deforestation brings good prospects for the conservation of biodiversity,» said the specialist.

Database

Among the almost 15 thousand species evaluated, records are complete and available for 5,513 species. The institute plans to update the list of endangered species in Brazilian fauna sometime this year.

«Brazil is known for harboring the greatest biodiversity on the planet. By updating and making this data available, we’ll be able to step up the conservation of our fauna,» he declared.

According to the institute, the development of the platform began in 2016 and the assessment of extinction risks was conducted by the institute’s 13 research and conservation centers.

Over 1,500 professionals take part in the evaluations, which are conducted in accordance with the criteria of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).