EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:08, 25 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Conservative Klaus Iohannis wins re-election as Romania's president

    None
    None
    BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM - Romanians on Sunday gave a clear mandate to conservative President Klaus Iohannis, re-electing him to a second term in the the day's election, in which he prevailed over his rival, Social Democrat Viorica Dancila, the former prime minister.

    «It's an important victory, the most categorical victory ever obtained against the Social Democratic Party (PSD),» said Iohannis from the headquarters of the National Liberal Party (PNL), which he heads, just after the exit polls foreshadowed his triumph with more than 66 percent of the votes, EFE reported.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!